Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Yellow-Headed Parrot Dances in Perfect Rhythm to ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ and ‘I Like to Move It’

by at on

Bird Dancing to Another One Bites the Dust

An absolutely adorable little yellow-headed parrot bopped in perfect rhythm to the video of the late great Freddie Mercury singing the Queen classic “Another One Bites the Dust” playing on video behind him. The little bird also found his feet with the song “I Like to Move It” from Madagascar Two: Escape to Africa.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP