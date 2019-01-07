Yellow-Headed Parrot Dances in Perfect Rhythm to ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ and ‘I Like to Move It’

An absolutely adorable little yellow-headed parrot bopped in perfect rhythm to the video of the late great Freddie Mercury singing the Queen classic “Another One Bites the Dust” playing on video behind him. The little bird also found his feet with the song “I Like to Move It” from Madagascar Two: Escape to Africa.
