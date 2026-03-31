Elder Parrot Pretends to Cough and Wheeze to Get Her Human to Prepare Her Daily Tea

A wonderfully vocal elder African Gray parrot named Jack pretends to cough and wheeze so that her devoted human Lorna will prepare her daily bird-friendly tea.

After a vet visit, they told me to get some…avian specific probiotics and vitamins that they wanted me to give to Jack. And what I started doing was making her tea with them. …Every time that I put the kettle on, Jack gets very, very excited for her cup of tea.

Jack came to live with Lorna after her previous human passed away. According to Lorna, Jack was quite healthy, even if she looking a bit rough. Jack was thought to be male until she laid an egg.

A friend of a friend of of my parents called up and asked if we’d take in a male African gray whose owner had passed away. …There were no, you know, underlying health issues or anything like that. She was just a bit wonky looking. Jack was referred to as a he for a very long time until she laid an egg. She likes sound effects. Can I tell you something? I love you.

Jack and Her Daily Cuppa