Inquisitive Parrot Asks About the Color of Coffee

by on

Einstein the Texan Talking Parrot, who previously asked the neighborhood squirrels to talk to him and believed himself to be a chicken, quite amusingly perched himself on the television set and asked his human what he was doing. When the human stated that he was drinking coffee, Einstein gurgled a bit and then inquired the about color of coffee.

Einstein the Talking Texan parrot imitates the gurgling sound of his owner drinking coffee. Einstein asks, ‘What color?’. Einstein’s owner replies, ‘It’s kind of brown.’ Einstein inquires again and his owner replied, ‘It’s coffee color’.


