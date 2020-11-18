Inquisitive Parrot Asks About the Color of Coffee

Einstein the Texan Talking Parrot, who previously asked the neighborhood squirrels to talk to him and believed himself to be a chicken, quite amusingly perched himself on the television set and asked his human what he was doing. When the human stated that he was drinking coffee, Einstein gurgled a bit and then inquired the about color of coffee.

