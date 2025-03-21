Stubborn Parrot Slowly Accepts New Puppy Roommate

A stubborn, attention-seeking parrot named Nelson was not altogether too pleased when his human Tara Jean brought home an adorable black Lab puppy named Henry and wasn’t afraid to let his feelings be known. Nelson would tease Henry and steal all of Henry’s toys until Nelson realized that he started to actually care for the dog. Now the two are inseparable.

Nelson wanted nothing to do with him so I had to watch them a lot in the very beginning. He realized that he could instigate him. Nelson tormented him a little. I think that was part of his plan…Then he realized “crap he’s not going anywhere I guess I’m going to have to hang out with him”, but then they both just clicked and they’re just perfect together. He loves Henry.