A Campy Parody of ‘Influencer’ Apartment Tours

Comedian Claire McFadden wrote and performed a really campy parody of “Influencer” apartment tours that are posted on social media for the world to see. McFadden really captures the seemingly unrelenting narcissistic need to overshare details of their personal lives with a great deal of provocative deadpan humor.

Thanks for watching my Apartment Tour! This is what they’re like! I love my subscribers– that means you!– and I will never know your name or see your face. If you approached me on the street, I’d be awkward and afraid.

