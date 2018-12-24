Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Parents Secretly Adopt Daughter’s Favorite Dog From Shelter Where She Volunteers as a Christmas Surprise

by at on

A young woman in Oklahoma named Halle Fuqua had been volunteering at the Humane Society of Stillwater, taking particular care of a beautiful dog named Rambo with whom she fell in love. Per her father Lance, Hallee’s heart broke when she learned that Rambo had been adopted, but on December 18, Hallee was happily surprised to learn that it was her very own family who had secretly adopted Rambo three weeks prior in order to surprise her at Christmas. As her beloved dog ran to her, Hallee burst into tears of joy.

My wife and I decided to secretly adopt him 3 weeks ago. With the help from the Humane Society we kept it a secret. She found out this weekend that Rambo had been adopted and she was broken. So Sunday night we surprised her with her early Christmas present. We captured the moment on video.

Rambo the Dog Fuqua Family Surprise

via ABC News




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP