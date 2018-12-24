Parents Secretly Adopt Daughter’s Favorite Dog From Shelter Where She Volunteers as a Christmas Surprise

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

A young woman in Oklahoma named Halle Fuqua had been volunteering at the Humane Society of Stillwater, taking particular care of a beautiful dog named Rambo with whom she fell in love. Per her father Lance, Hallee’s heart broke when she learned that Rambo had been adopted, but on December 18, Hallee was happily surprised to learn that it was her very own family who had secretly adopted Rambo three weeks prior in order to surprise her at Christmas. As her beloved dog ran to her, Hallee burst into tears of joy.

My wife and I decided to secretly adopt him 3 weeks ago. With the help from the Humane Society we kept it a secret. She found out this weekend that Rambo had been adopted and she was broken. So Sunday night we surprised her with her early Christmas present. We captured the moment on video.

via ABC News