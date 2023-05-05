Ze Frank Takes an Amusing Look at Parasitic Fungi

In a disturbing episode of the True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank offers a humorous look at several alarming forms of parasitic fungi, specifically how they take over the live bodies of different insects with the intention of propagating. He viewed the situation from the side of the fungus for as long as he could but eventually stopped

Now I’m going to tell you three stories about fungi that get a bit gnarly but before I do let’s try and see things from the perspective of the fungus here…I mean it’s hard to root for the fungus on this one…