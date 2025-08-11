Paralyzed Sheep Drives Her Adapted Motorized Wheelchair Around the Sanctuary Grounds

An adorable little sheep named Kiki, who was fully paralyzed at birth due to her mother getting Cache Valley virus from a mosquito bite, was taken in by the incredibly compassionate people at Don’t Forget Us Pet Us in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The sanctuary, which welcomes special needs animals, worked with Kiki to find a way for her to be independent despite her paralysis. They came up with the idea of adapting a motorized wheelchair for her use. Kiki took to it right away, learning how to go forward, backward, and even in a circle by using her head.

When we adapted her motorized chair, we actually used a stroller body, which was something she was already used to being on. So, it was just figuring out where to position the joystick so that she could use her head the best she could to be able to do as many directions as she could. When she’s in that chair, she has the freedom to go where she wants to go. …She’ll motor out to whatever spot she wants to be in and then she just puts her head up and she just basks in the sun.

A rescued goat named Kashu is also using a modified wheelchair to help him get around with Kiki.

via Neatorama