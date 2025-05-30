Paralyzed Rescued Cat Zooms Around in a Custom Wheelchair Made Just for Him

A sweet rescued cat named HarPURR, who is paralyzed, learned how to use his custom wheelchair built for him by Eddie’s Wheels and then proceeded to zoom around the inside and outside of his home at Mojo’s Hope in Anchorage, Alaska at incredible speed. His human, Shannon Basner, was amazed.

He took to it in a week he was like “This is it i got it.” He just climbs, zips, and pounces everywhere. I have to have like bedding everywhere because he will launch off of things so I have to be very careful with him. I call him lovingly my “feisty tornado of love”.

HarPURR received the wheelchair in 2020, and a gorgeous Siberian Husky named Cinder kept a keen eye out for him until her passing in 2023, an event the whole family mourned.

When Cinder was here Cinder helped raise him. She was my husky and she doted it on him…they were together for 4 years. She passed in October 7th 2023. Cinder was an extraordinary animal and losing her has been really hard on everybody in the home and her absence is very profound and when she was gone he got closer with me.

Shannon also shared that HarPURR, Cinder, and all the animals she has rescued have made her recognize what is important in life.

We just don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring and if you could look at the ones you love today and tell them what they mean to you and show that to them each and every day then that will make the world a better place.