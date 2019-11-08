Artist Rogan Brown crafts delicate laser cut paper sculptures that look like living organisms such as coral and bacteria. This effect is by design as Brown seeks to explore the beauty of scientific discovery and present it in such a way as to make it far more attractive and far less off-putting than the real versions.
Inspired by the narratives of scientific discovery and innovation that increasingly dominate contemporary culture my work is an attempt by a non-scientist, an outsider, to visualize, comprehend and assimilate these new ideas and new ways of seeing the world, whether it’s to do with our changing perception of bacteria or the paradigm shifts in our comprehension of the physical world that emerge from quantum physics.