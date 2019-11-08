Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Rogan Brown crafts delicate laser cut paper sculptures that look like living organisms such as coral and bacteria. This effect is by design as Brown seeks to explore the beauty of scientific discovery and present it in such a way as to make it far more attractive and far less off-putting than the real versions.