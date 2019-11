Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In preparation for Halloween, a teacher at Studio 1.6, a visual arts school in Alameda, California very cleverly crafted an adorable bat with unfolding wings. The bat was made with very simple yet strategically arranged supplies.

Sneak peak of Halloween project that I prepared for our young students. Paper bat, drawn and cut, white pencil, pipe cleaner legs and a twig.

The talented students also made their own paper bats, each a bit different from the other.