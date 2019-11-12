Paper Animal Sculptures by Kitty Rose Morgan

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Kitty Rose Morgan creates really exceptional paper sculptures, particularly of dogs and cats. Morgan isn’t only limited to domestic animals, as she also makes sculptures of wild birds, tigers and even an upside-down elephant. Morgan stated that its precisely the limitations of this particular medium is what makes Morgan’s sculptures so meaningful to her.

Expressing myself through the somewhat limiting means of paper sculpture allows me to think outside the box whilst keeping within a consistent visual language. With the rise of digitally produced illustration, my work instead focuses on the handmade, using texture, lighting, photography and depth to create a tactile, visually striking aesthetic that draws you into the image.

Morgan also addresses music, social issues and even politics through her work.