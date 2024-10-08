Artist Pastes Life-Size Images of People at Locations Where They Were Captured on Google Street View

In the series “Street Ghosts”, Italian artist Paolo Cirio made life sized images of people who were captured on Google Street View at the locations where they were photographed. This project, as Crio notes, was a commentary of the lack of permission given by these people and the over arching concerns of privacy.

The artwork re-contextualized ready-made informational material, and reenacted a social conflict: ghostly human bodies appear as casualties of the info-war in the city, a transitory record of collateral damage from the battle between corporations, governments, civilians, and algorithms over public and private information.

Some of Crio’s ‘Street Ghosts’