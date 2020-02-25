Laughing Squid

Adventurous Pancake Boy Travels to the Moon in a Fun Animated Short for Shrove Tuesday (Pancake Day)

on

In honor of Shrove Tuesday (Pancake Day), filmmakers Tom Wrigglesworth and Matt Robinson created a fun animated short entitled “Max’s Journey to the Moon”. The film tells the story of an adventurous pancake boy who conquers bullies, surfs like a pro and travels into space on his way to a pancake moon. The film utilized over 600 pancakes by the end.

We had this idea for an animation a while back and we thought this year for pancake day we would actually make it! So here we are… 600 pancakes later, Happy Pancake Day!

