Paleontologists Blindly Build a Baby T. Rex Model With Extrapolated Information From Other Related Species

In preparation for the T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibition, paleontologist Mark Norell and the model-makers at the American Museum of Natural History recreated a baby T. rex from extrapolated information about other related species. The result is feathery little rex with big teeth.

Real fossil remains of a baby T. rex have never been found, so to reconstruct what they might have looked like, a paleontologist and a team of model-makers extrapolate from adult fossils, related tyrannosaurs, and modern-day dinosaur relatives like crocodiles and emus.

This fascinating exhibition opens on March 11, 2019.

