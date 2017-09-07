A Frightening Makeup Tutorial for the Pale Man From Pan’s Labyrinth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Self taught sfx makeup artist Ellinor Rosander and photographer Macs Moser of Ellimacs SFX released a frightening makeup tutorial on how to transform yourself into the Pale Man from Pan’s Labyrinth.

The Pale Man Halloween Makeup Tutorial will take you through the process of creating a strange creature with a massive head, weirdo mouth and eyes in the palms of your hands. We think you will be pretty much alone in the Palme Man makeup.

It’s a bit of a project with drying times taking all night, but the end result will be worth the effort. The Pale Man Halloween Makeup Tutorial is fairly easy even though it’s a complex looking result.

So if you got baking flour, liquid latex, some aluminium foil, Ellimorph plastic and colours you’re good to go!