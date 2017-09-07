Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Frightening Makeup Tutorial for the Pale Man From Pan’s Labyrinth

by at on

Self taught sfx makeup artist Ellinor Rosander and photographer Macs Moser of Ellimacs SFX released a frightening makeup tutorial on how to transform yourself into the Pale Man from Pan’s Labyrinth.

The Pale Man Halloween Makeup Tutorial will take you through the process of creating a strange creature with a massive head, weirdo mouth and eyes in the palms of your hands. We think you will be pretty much alone in the Palme Man makeup.

It’s a bit of a project with drying times taking all night, but the end result will be worth the effort. The Pale Man Halloween Makeup Tutorial is fairly easy even though it’s a complex looking result.

So if you got baking flour, liquid latex, some aluminium foil, Ellimorph plastic and colours you’re good to go!


Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly


Related Laughing Squid Posts
Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy