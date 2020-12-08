Pakistani Orchestra Performs a Brilliant Sitar-Forward Cover of the Dave Brubeck Jazz Classic ‘Take Five’

The incredibly talented Pakistani musicians of Sachal Studios performed an absolutely brilliant cover of the iconic Dave Brubeck piece “Take Five”. This incredible version featured such uniquely Indo-Pakistani sounds as the tabla (twin drums) played by Ustad Ijaz Hussain Ballu Khan, Ustad Tanveer Hussain on sarod, and Nafees Ahmed on sitar. These particular instruments combined with the rest of the orchestra created a new, multi-layered take on an old classic.

Riaz Hussain’s contribution in arranging the ensemble is remarkable and I am truly thrilled by the sheer abandonment with which all of us have, perhaps, for the first time in the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent, embraced Take Five and jazz in our own tradition of music.