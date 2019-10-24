A Bacon, Eggs and Toast Pagan Breakfast God Mask

The folks at Archie McPhee are always coming up with new, silly ideas that somehow make sense somewhere. One such example is the Pagan Breakfast God Mask, which features a piece of toast with butter, several slices of bacon and a pair of sunny-side eggs with eye-holes at the bottom. The mask is made of EVA foam and fits the heads of most adults.

Breakfast and brunch are important! Why not be a Pagan Breakfast God? The sun is rising and your belly is empty, bow down before the lord of breakfast and receive the bounty of coffee and bacon! This EVA foam mask is 14-1/2″ wide and is the perfect attire for breakfast, brunch or early lunch.

Even Archie McPhee’s Director of Awesome David Wahl (previously) was amazed by this dietary deity mask.