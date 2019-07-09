A Traditional Hand-Knitted Icelandic Lopapeysa Sweater With a Pac-Man Pattern Circling the Yoke

In 2017, Doctor Popular (previously) and partner Christine Clarke created a very traditional Icelandic Lopapeysa (or Peysa) with a wonderful Pac-Man pattern circling the yoke.

Clarke had told Doc Pop that she would knit a peysa for his birthday if he designed the pattern. The result of this collaboration is a fabulous Pac-Man Peysa.

Christine offered to knit an Icelandic style sweater of my own design for my birthday. She had already made a few of these sweaters, also known as lopapeysas, before and said that if I designed something, she’d knit it. …Since I’ve never knit before, I made a couple of rookie mistakes in my design that Christine ended up editing to make it work better as a sweater.