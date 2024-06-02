Vivid Hyper Realistic Pop Culture Tattoos by Pablo Frias

Argentinian tattoo artist Pablo Ezequiel Frias, who is a resident artist at Inknation Studio in New York City, creates incredibly vivid, hyperrealistic tattoos that feature pop culture icons from television, movies, video games and comic books.

His creations include characters from Rick and Morty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman, Hellboy, Super Mario Bros., and many more.

Frias Explains His Passion For the Art

I’m a resident artist at Inknation Studio in the vibrant New York City. It’s here that I’ve put my own spin on the art, bringing a distinct cartoon style to life. I’ve soaked up inspiration from fellow artists in the studio, and every day is a chance to push my craft further.

•HELLBOY• Tattoo in progress ? Booking pablofriastattoos@gmail.com #hellboy #comic #tbt #parati #tattoo

•RICK AND MORTY• Work in progress Booking pablofriastattoos@gmail.com #nyc #parati #messi #joker #rickqndmorty

•JOKER• Jokers my caracter ?? ? Booking pablofriastattoos@gmail.com #tbt #parati #tattos #themask #joker

