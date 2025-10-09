How Pedal Points and Eighth Notes Build a Sense of Impending Doom in the Opening Riff of ‘Crazy Train’

Cory Arnold of 12Tone, the quick-talking, artistic music theorist, dove deep into the classic Ozzy Osbourne song “Crazy Train”, noting how strategically placed pedal points and musical fragmentation, along with the constantly droning eighth notes of the opening riff, create an impending sense of doom.

I’ve gotta start with the riff. it’s actually pretty straightforward. like, rhythmically, it’s constant 8th notes, creating this relentless, driving momentum reminiscent of the titular train. It barrels forward without breaks or stops, chugging along indefinitely, or at least until the next section. …The word I’m inclined to reach for is “ominous”. It feels like a threat, not by the artists, not by Rhoads, but by the song itself. It says the train is approaching, and you’re tied to the tracks.

He goes on to analyze the entire song, recognizing the lost musical genius of the inimitable guitarist Randy Rhoads, Ozzy’s first guitarist after going solo.

Though the two of them worked together for only a few short years, their innovative collaboration helped change the face of metal forever. Even among just those couple albums, there’s so many great songs to choose from, but the one that best captures who Ozzy was to so many of his fans has to be Crazy Train.