A very affectionate otter named Sakura found that he could not go to sleep without giving Mochi the kitten a hug. The kitten was already conked out, but that fact didn’t seem bother Sakura. He just slid his little arms around Mochi’s belly and squeezed. Mochi didn’t seem to mind it much either.

As it turns out, the two have become the closest of friends despite their physical differences.

via Boing Boing