Comedians Assemble the World’s Largest Otamatone Orchestra at an Indiana High School

Comedians Andrew Heaton and Justin Robert Young of We’re Not Wrong put out a challenge to create the largest orchestra made up of otamatones, an electronic music synthesizer that’s shaped like an eighth note and has an anthropomorphic face.

Band Director Leslie Baker of Western Boone Junior-Senior High School in Thontown, Indiana answered the call and invited the pair to see the performance.

One band teacher took our dumb challenge to create the largest otamatone orchestra ever assembled. Thank you to Leslie Baker and the amazing band at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School.