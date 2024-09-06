Rescued Baby Opossum Finds Comfort Hiding in the Hood of Her Human’s Hoodie

While Valeria Hinojosa and partner Santiago Rodriguez Tarditi of Casa Earth were walking in the forest, they found a tiny orphaned baby opossum lying helplessly on the ground. The couple nursed the tiny marsupial back to health with around-the-clock feedings and safe places to recover.

Slowly, Kúa, the tlacuache (opossum) became part of the extended family of humans and dogs. And while she does enjoy a bit of alone time, she especially loves hiding out in Tarditi’s hoodie.

As she started growing she became more playful. she got used to the dogs and the dogs got used to her. She loves to go in the hoodie. So anything that that hangs like the mother’s sack, the pouch, is exactly what she loves to go in.