The Original Names of Famous Brands and Products

Rhetty for History explored some of the popular brands and products that initially started out under different names, which didn’t work out as well from a marketing standpoint. This list includes Kool-Aid, Cheerios, Vaseline, Scrabble, Pac-Man, and Eggo Waffles.

Many of the common products on the market once had some strange names when they first started out. In this video, we will have a look back at some wacky early names of old products.