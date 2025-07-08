The Doobie Brothers Tell the Story Behind Their Unique Name in Interview with Dan Rather

Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee of The Doobie Brothers sat down with veteran reporter Dan Rather of The Big Interview in 2023 where they told the story about the origin of the band’s unique name, the enduring importance of the song “Listen to the Music”, how the band is has been like a family, and how the addition of Michael McDonald changed the direction of the band.

The Doobie Brothers talk with Dan Rather about how the band got its unique name before sharing their favorite Doobie Brothers track, and why “Listen to the Music” still strikes a chord so many years later.