Oddly Beautiful X-Ray Images of Animals Taken During Their Annual Checkups at the Oregon Zoo

During the annual checkups of their resident animals, the Oregon Zoo took x-rays of each and in doing so, realized how remarkable the resulting images looked. Wanting to share this unusual beauty with the world, they shared a number of images through Twitter and Instagram. Among the animals included are a chameleon, Rodrigues flying fox, Western pond turtle and a tiger’s paw, just to name a few.
Amazing and gothy animal X-rays taken during health checks at our veterinary center: a thread
Dwarf mongoose
Fat-tailed gecko
Flamingo
Screech owl
Toco toucan
Ball python
