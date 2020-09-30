Colorado Symphony Musicians Perform Home Based Orchestral Cover of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’

A group of incredibly talented string and percussion musicians from the Colorado Symphony performed a beautifully textured orchestral cover of the classic Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” while sitting upon the patio. This position allowed the musicians to entertain neighbors who have been unable to go to concerts for much of the year.

