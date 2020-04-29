An Aging Mother Orangutan Gently Teaches Her Young Daughter the Basics of Surviving in the Rainforest

In a beautiful clip from a fascinating Sir David Attenborough (previously) nature series on BBC Earth, an aging mother orangutan gently teaches her young daughter the basics skills she needs in order to survive in the rainforests of Sumatra. The 42 year old primate shares with her six year old how to look for food, how to make a safe home, and how to shelter from the volatile weather patterns.

This 42-year-old orangutan mother has to teach her 6-year-old the ways of the forest. It will take years of learning for the youngster gain enough knowledge of her treetop home before she too, can pass on the knowledge to her children one day.