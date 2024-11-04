Orange Cat Lives Life on the Road With a Pair of Truckers He Adopted at a Truck Stop in Oregon

A stray orange tabby cat named Odie Odafin adopted a husband and wife tag-team truckers after he approached them at a truck stop in Oregon. Realizing that they couldn’t leave the cat behind, the husband reluctantly agreed to take him aboard.

We were up in Oregon stopping to switch and go get something to eat, when Odie comes walking right up to my husband. I’m the animal person and so I didn’t want to say anything because I knew probably my husband would say no but after a few minutes of petting the cat, he’s like well we can’t leave him here and so I was like “yes!”.

Odie now lives on the road with his devoted humans, although he needed to be taught the rules of the road.

We’d never had a cat on the truck but after about a few days we fell in love with him. He felt really comfortable and like “Hi, I’m supposed to be here …he likes to ride on the dash but it’s on the passenger side. We’ve taught him from very early he’s not allowed to be on the driver or in front of the driver when anybody’s driving .

Odie gives back to his humans in the best way possible.



I’m not going to keep him in a crate for hours on end while we’re driving we try to be very careful even with my husband being with me I would not not have a pet of some kind . That’s why so many drivers have pets is because they provide so much so much comfort and companionship