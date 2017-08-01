Laughing Squid

Optimistic Nihilism, The Search for Personal Happiness Within the Stark Enormity of the Universe

In the animated “Optimistic Nihilism“, The ever-philosophical Kurzesagt took a rather broad look at the stark, sobering facts of human existence within the enormity of the entire universe. After drawing a rather bleak picture, the essay switched course by reinforcing the crucial duty of the individual to take responsibility for their personal happiness.

You only get one shot at life, which is scary, but it also sets you free. If the universe ends in heat death, every humiliation you suffer in your life will be forgotten. Every mistake you made will not matter in the end. Every bad thing you did will be voided. If our life is all we get to experience, then it’s the only thing that matters. …If this is our one shot at life, there is no reason not to have fun and live as happy as possible. Bonus points if you made the life of other people better. More bonus points if you help build a galactic human empire. Do the things that make you feel good.


