Optician Sans, A Free Font Based Upon the Letters Historically Used on Eye Examination Charts

Typographer Fábio Duarte Martins of the Norwegian design company Anti Hamar created the Optician Sans font for their client Optiker-K that very cleverly uses both the historic Snellen and the current Sloan letters used on eye charts around the world. The client liked the typeface so much that the company decided to release it as a free font for anyone who wishes to use it.

