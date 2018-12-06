Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Optician Sans, A Free Font Based Upon the Letters Historically Used on Eye Examination Charts

by at on

Optician Sans

Typographer Fábio Duarte Martins of the Norwegian design company Anti Hamar created the Optician Sans font for their client Optiker-K that very cleverly uses both the historic Snellen and the current Sloan letters used on eye charts around the world. The client liked the typeface so much that the company decided to release it as a free font for anyone who wishes to use it.

Optician Sans is a free typeface based on the historical eye charts and optotypes used by opticians world wide. Optician Sans is based on the same visual principles as the LogMAR chart, adjusted to be used as a fully functional display typeface.

Optician Sans

via designmodo



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP