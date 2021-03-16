A Marvelous Optical Illusion Sofa That Appears to Be Off-Kilter at First Glance

Designer Fabio Novembre has created for Capellini, a marvelous sofa that appears to be completetly off-kilter at first glance. Upon closer inspection, however, the couch seats quite evenly due to the strategic use of wedge-shaped seat cushions. Novembre named this sofa “Adaptation”, stating that the need to adapt is necessary in such uncertain times.

Adaptation is a seating system confronted with the uncertainties of our time, with the precariousness of the structures, suggesting that just a little adaptative capacity is needed to continue to live and to smile. History teaches us that those who cannot adapt are doomed to extinction.

via The Awesomer