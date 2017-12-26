A Classic NES Controller Garage Door Opener

Eric Flavin and his team at Phantom F have created the Opendo, an amazing garage door opener that looks just like a classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controller. Phantom F is raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production costs.
As a child of the 80’s maybe there was more to your life than Nintendo . . . nah. Controlling the world since 1985. You might be a staid, suburban parent of 3 – but you can cherish each glorious power-up every time you pull into your garage. Just watch out for those banana peels! Designed to work with nearly every type of garage door opener you need only to tell us the brand you have and we can get you the device with the correct frequency.
images via Phantom F
via Technabob