Hypnotic Waves of Coffee With Cream Evoke a Calming Sense of Comfort in ‘Oooh !! My Delicious Coffee’

Thomas Blanchard, an incredibly imaginative color artist created “Oooh !! My Delicious Coffee”. This incredibly soothing video features waves of coffee and cream washing past the camera lens in varying, equally hypnotic stages. Blanchard mixed together used paint, oil and coffee in order to achieve this comforting effect. The soundtrack by Alexis Dehimi adds to the delicious calm of the video.

via Vimeo Staff Picks