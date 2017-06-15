Laughing Squid

How the World Census Would Look if There Were Only One Hundred People Living On Earth

Real Life Lore took a look at the current population density and then reduced the population to only 100 people. The use of this smaller number helped to provide a clearer view of the categories that exponentially reflect the status of the real world.

To understand things a little better, let’s shrink the entire world population down from 7.5 billion people, all the way down to just 100 people and keep our small, one hundred person society as similar to the real world as possible. Dividing between gender, the one hundred person world would be equally divided between fifty men and fifty women. Most of these people would live in Asia, a total of 59 people compared to sixteen people living in Africa, ten living in Europe, eight in North America, only six in South America and just one, lonely person living in Australia and Oceania.


