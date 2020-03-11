A Wonderfully Snarky Illustrated Series of Real One Star Reviews For National Parks in the United States

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Graphic designer Amber Share has created “Subpar Parks”, a wonderfully snarky series that illustrates real one star reviews that were posted online about the iconically beautiful National Parks in the United States. The illustrations feature each bad review in Share’s very descriptive hand-lettering.

When I discovered that there were 1-star reviews for every single one of the 62 national parks, I set out to illustrate each park along with a hand-lettered 1-star review as a way to put a positive, fun spin on such a negative mindset.

Because everyone has to express their opinion about everything online, including Mother Nature.

