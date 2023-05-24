Vocal Coach Says One Phrase in 20 Different Accents

Sarah Valentine, a British actress and vocal coach, showcased her incredible mimicry talent by saying a single phrase in 20 different accents from around the world. These are the same accents she teaches to students.

I coach actors on the following accents Cockney, Geordie, Liverpool, Irish, Brummie, Welsh, Southern American, New York, Boston, German English, Dutch English, West Country, South African, Indian, Jamaican, Australian, New Zealand – Just to name a few.

The phrases Valentine used to demonstrate the accents include “You’re grounded”, “So this is your real accent”, and “Bombastic side eye”, to name a few.

