A Printable One-Dimensional Chess Game By Doc Pop

Doc Pop, an artist, musician, performer and good friend of Laughing Squid has put a unique twist on the classic game of chess by making a One Dimensional version of the game. The PDF printable board (and pieces if necessary) offers newcomers to the game a good introduction and a new way of looking at the game for those who are more experienced.

1D Chess is a fun, innovative chess variant played on a single row of 16 squares. Each player begins with one of each piece and must take their opponent’s king to win. The rules are intuitive for new and expert players alike but offer a refreshing twist on the classic game of chess.

