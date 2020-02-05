Laughing Squid

Stars of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Talk About the Artistry of the Film in a Thirty Minute Documentary

Sony Pictures paid homage to the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (previously) with an 30 minute documentary that gives insight into the artistry of the film. Director Quentin Tarantino along with stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, the late Luke Perry, and others involved, talk about how the film captures a Hollywood at a specific precipice, particularly at such volatile time in the city.

Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and the filmmakers showcase the artistry that went into creating this story of an enduring friendship in a time of change. A special look at Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed 9th movie,

