The Omnicopter, A Super Agile Omni-Directional Drone That Can Play Catch With a Ball

Swiss mechanical engineer Dario Brescianini and ETH Zurich professor Raffaello D’Andrea worked together to create The Omnicopter, a super agile omni-directional drone that can fly in any direction, at any time. By adding a “computationally efficient trajectory generator,” their “six-degrees-of-freedom” Omnicopter gains the ability to impressively play catch with a ball.
