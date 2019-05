Vlogger and podcaster Ankit Vengurlekar of Gadget Wala watched as a robotic chef mixed, scrambled, flipped and served an omelette that he customized with toppings of his choice.

This culinary robot prototype named AUSCA was developed in Singapore by Kurve Automation and is featured at Millenium Hotels in Singapore. AUSCA also prepares eggs in other ways, such as sunny-side up and over easy.

