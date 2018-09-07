A Wonderful Animated Vignette About Writing While Swimming by Legendary Neurologist Oliver Sacks

In an amusing vignette from the crowdfunded Dempsey Rice documentary, The Animated Mind Of Oliver Sacks (still in development as of this date), the legendary neurologist and prolific author relates an amusing story about the time he worked on his book while standing hip deep in lake while leaning against the dock in between swimming laps.

I sent the manuscript in to Summit book and Jim Silberman …wrote me back saying did I think this was the 19th century? No one has sent him a handwritten manuscript for 30 years and beside this one, he said, looked at it as if it had been dropped in the bath.

via Open Culture