Dogs Olive and Mabel Help Their Human Clean Up Autumn Leaves From His Garden

The incredibly wonderful dogs Olive and Mabel spent a lovely autumn day with their beloved human Andrew Cotter, helping him to clean up all the fallen leaves from his garden. While Olive was the project manager and Mabel was the worker bee, it appeared that Mabel was getting a great more done, bringing several leaves and sticks to Cotter’s attention for the pile.

Not a grand production here. It’s just that Mabel often makes me smile when I’m gardening. Maybe she will you as well.