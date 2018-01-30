Prolific Crocheting Yarn Bomber Olek Shares Her Vision for Changing the World One Loop at Time

Crochet is not generally viewed as a fine art, nor is it commonly used as a vehicle for social change. But New York-based artist Agata Oleksiak (aka Olek) is challenging those assumptions by elevating the craft and using it as a force for community building. With the streets as her canvas, Olek uses the help of local volunteers to crochet her large-scale crochet masterpieces.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!