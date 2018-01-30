Laughing Squid

Prolific Crocheting Yarn Bomber Olek Shares Her Vision for Changing the World One Loop at Time

by at on

Olek, the prolific crochet artist, yarn bomber and friend of Laughing Squid sat down with Great Big Story to share details about her life, her work, her inspirations, the people she’s worked with, the places she’s been and her vision for changing the world – one loop at a time.

Crochet is not generally viewed as a fine art, nor is it commonly used as a vehicle for social change. But New York-based artist Agata Oleksiak (aka Olek) is challenging those assumptions by elevating the craft and using it as a force for community building. With the streets as her canvas, Olek uses the help of local volunteers to crochet her large-scale crochet masterpieces.

