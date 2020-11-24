Flagler Humane Society Dresses Up Older Dogs as Senior Citizens to Encourage Elder Pet Adoption

The generous humans at the Flagler Human Society in Palm Coast, Florida amusingly dressed some of the older dogs in their care as senior citizens in order to bring attention to these elders who are looking for forever homes. Each of dog has been adorably styled to reflect their individual personalities.

This campaign began in August 2020 and returned again in November for “Adopt A Senior Pet Month”.

November is ADOPT A SENIOR PET month. Remember our models from our Senior Petizens session? Well, some of them got lucky and went to loving homes…Others are still with us…

via My Modern Met