Ancient Ailing Battle Scarred Feral Cat Lets a Couple of Kittens Charm Their Way Into His Battered Heart

An ancient, ailing and battle-scarred feral cat named Mason was never the type to enjoy affection of any kind. Even so, the wonderful people at TinyKittens HQ and Tiny Tuxies provided Mason with a loving home to live out the rest of his life. While Mason was getting used to domesticity, he still refused to let himself be handled in any way. Things changed, however, when a couple of foster kittens came into the mix. Somehow, the teeny-tiny curious felines immediately charmed their way into the battered heart of the grumpy, ailing old man of cat. Allowing the purring kittens to climb all over him with abandon, Mason finally relaxed comfortably in between the warmth and wonder of youth. While Mason, now known as “Grandpa”, is still not comfortable with humans, he’s found the love and affection he needed for the rest of his life.

