Transitioning Chronologically From Old English to Modern American English in a Single Monologue

Simon Roper, a polyglot linguist who enjoys exploring the history of the English language, recited a single monologue that transitioned chronologically from pre-literary Old English to modern American English.

Roper first recited the monologue without subtitles to allow viewers to guess where they began recognizing words, and then with subtitles to give viewers more context

