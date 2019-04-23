Okilly Dokilly Explains How to Best Be Ned Flanders

The incredible Ned Flanders-themed heavy metal band Okilly Dokilly (previously) sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about how to best embody Ned. Each member explains that it’s not just the glasses, green sweater, and mustache that make a good neighborino, but rather, a mindset with which to become one.

Okilly Dokilly frontman Head Ned explains that to sing like Ned Flanders, one must “channel everything that is not Ned Flanders — all the pent-up hatred from never getting your power tools back, from trips to the post office, from constant encounters with foot-longs — you take it and you push that with the diaphragm and from there you can scream all the diddilies that you want.