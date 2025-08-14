Giant Pacific Octopus Playfully Steals Camera From Divers and Shoots a ‘Selfie’ Video



While diving in Nanoose Bay off the coast of Vancouver Island, underwater videographers John Roney and Chris Mullen encountered a Giant Pacific Octopus who playfully stole the camera they were using. The octopus stayed close, capturing a stunning “selfie” video of its pink underbelly and suckers on its arms.

Yesterday a Giant Pacific Octopus took one of our cameras for a spin! These intelligent creatures often investigate new objects in their environment, and on this dive, our gear was just too interesting to resist. The octopus even managed to film a rare perspective from inside his web.

After Roney and Mullen retrieved the camera, the incredibly interactive cephalopod came to give them a “hug”.

An incredible moment from our dive this week with a very interactive octopus. Octopuses are remarkably intelligent animals, using their suckers to gather information through touch and taste. This hug was filmed shortly after I reclaimed my camera from the octopus.

In 2010, an octopus stole a diver’s camera and filmed its own escape.

via PetaPixel